Hogan Signs Multiple Bills Into Law

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law measures to increase transparency in the criminal justice system and to create a statewide firearms enforcement center to better track gun crimes. He also signed a bill to extend tax incentives for manufacturers that locate or expand in the state and a measure to restrict the use of toxic “forever chemicals” in food packaging, rugs, and carpets. With 988 set to become the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in July, the governor signed a measure to create a fund to support mental and behavioral health call centers.