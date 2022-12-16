Hogan Pitches Budget Plan To Incoming Governor

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is making preliminary budget recommendations to incoming Gov.-Elect Wes Moore at a time when the state has a big budget surplus. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, outlined highlights in his budget proposal Thursday to the incoming Democrat governor. The state has roughly $2.5 billion in budget surplus. Maryland also has about $3 billion in its Rainy Day Fund. Hogan’s budget team has been working with the incoming administration on the budget for the next fiscal year. Moore will submit his budget plan to the General Assembly on Jan. 20, two days after he takes office. .