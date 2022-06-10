Hogan Lays Out Long-Term Maryland COVID-19 Plan

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined a long-term preparedness plan for dealing with COVID-19. The plan includes a focus on treatments to keep people out of hospitals and keeping the state ready to respond to virus variants and a potential increase in cases. Hogan says the state has nearly doubled its “Test to Treat” sites to nearly 90 locations over the last three months. Officials also gave an update on the state’s preparations for vaccinations for children under 5. Pending federal approval, Maryland will have COVID-19 vaccines available for infants and toddlers as early as June 20.