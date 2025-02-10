Hit & Run Suspect Sought In Lancaster

LANCASTER – Lancaster Police are looking for a hit and run suspect. On Friday, February 7 at 11:37 p.m., an officer attempted to stop a Nissan SUV on E. King Street at S. Franklin Street for driving without its lights on. The suspect sped off, heading west on E. Mifflin Street. When the suspect vehicle reached the intersection of S. Marshall, they failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with an Acura sedan. The suspect vehicle subsequently severed the gas line of a residence on the 1st block of S. Marshall Street. The suspect exited the car and fled the scene. Lancaster City Fire, Lancaster EMS, and UGI responded to the scene. Multiple houses had to be evacuated. Two occupants of the Acura were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The gas line was able to be turned off, and UGI Emergency Crews worked to replace the broken line. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lancaster Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.