Hit & Run Investigation In York County

YORK COUNTY – Police in York County are investigating a hit-and-run involving a black SUV and a pedestrian. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Sunday in Stewartstown. The black SUV fled westbound on Route 851 towards Shrewsbury. The victim, an 11 year old female, was struck by the vehicle on Lee Street near N. Hill Street. The victim sustained a head and knee injury and was transported for evaluation. The striking vehicle potentially has “1062” on the license plate. If anyone has any information about the hit and run, you are asked to contact Southern Regional Police at 717-235-3944.