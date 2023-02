Hit & Run Investigation At Lititz Square

LITITZ – A hit-and-run driver caused damage to the square in Lititz, Lancaster County. The crash likely occurred sometime between Feb. 2 and 3. The vehicle struck the stonework on the square resulting in damage. There is no description of the striking vehicle available. The vehicle may have damage to the left side. Anyone with information should call Lititz Borough Police at 717-626-6393 or you can email Tips@LititzPD.org.