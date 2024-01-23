Hit & Run Crash Investigation In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police in Lancaster are asking the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit and run crash. It happened yesterday around 5:10 p.m. at Route 472 and Sproul Road in Colerain Township. The victim was southbound on 472 when a burgundy car crested a hill in front of her traveling in the wrong direction in her lane of travel. The victim swerved off the west side of the road, but was struck on her driver’s side rear quarter panel. The victim’s car came to rest in a field. Police say it’s believed that the striking vehicle was possibly a burgundy Nissan Sentra. It would be missing its driver side rearview mirror and likely has damage to the drivers side of the vehicle. Anyone with information isa asked to contact PSP Lancaster Corporal Scott Enedy at 717-391-3581.