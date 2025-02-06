Hit & Run Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – Lancaster County authorities are investigating a hit and run crash. On Monday, February 3 at 9:45 a.m., police responded to Old Philadelphia Pike and Horseshoe Road. A driver, operating a black sedan, rear ended another vehicle, and the driver failed to stop at the scene. Both vehicles were westbound on Old Philadelphia Pike and the victim had stopped for a red light at the intersection of Horseshoe Road. Photos of the striking vehicle can be seen below. The striking vehicle was displaying a temporary registration, will have moderate front end damage, and the driver’s door chrome window molding is missing from the vehicle. Anyone who may have observed the crash or has information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676. Tipsters can remain anonymous.