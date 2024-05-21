Hit And Run Crash Involving Bicyclist

EAST LAMPETER TWP., PA – East Lampeter Township Police are investigating a hit and run vehicle crash involving a bicyclist which occurred in the morning of May 8th. The crash occurred in the 100 block of East Main Street at approximately 5:50 AM. An early 2000’s Dodge truck or sport utility vehicle struck a bicyclist in the eastbound lane of travel. The truck’s passenger side mirror was dislodged from the truck and was left at the scene. The bicyclist sustained injury and was treated at a local hospital. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has information relating to the crash to contact them at 717 664-1180. Contact can also be made through the Crimewatch Tip Line.