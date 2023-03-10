Historic Breast Cancer Screening Bill Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate unanimously passed Senate Bill 8, a first-of-its-kind in the nation comprehensive breast cancer screening bill. The measure eliminates out-of-pocket costs associated with BRCA-related genetic testing and counseling as well as supplemental screening such as breast MRI and ultrasound for women at high-risk. High-risk conditions covered by the bill include dense breast tissue, personal history of breast cancer, family history of breast cancer, genetic predisposition, and prior radiation therapy. The legislation expands upon Act 52 of 2020, which, for the first time, required insurers to cover breast MRIs and ultrasounds for women with high-risk factors. Senate Bill 8 is step two, eliminating costs including co-pays, deductibles, or co-insurance for those screenings as well as BRCA-related genetic testing and counseling. Supporters say the bill will save many lives. Senate Bill 8 now goes to the PA House.