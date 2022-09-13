Highlighting The Need For Oral Health In PA

YORK – PA’s Acting Health Secretary and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson visited the dental clinic at Family First Health – George Street Center in York to highlight the importance of oral health care for all Pennsylvanians. Johnson said poor oral health can lead to a variety of health problems. Dr. Johnson toured the dental clinic, where patients of all ages can receive care from dental providers. Family First Health is a federally qualified health center offering accessible and affordable quality care in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties. The center also has a mobile dental program that visits local elementary schools and childcare centers.