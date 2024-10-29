Highest Court Asked To Block Counting Some PA Provisional Ballots

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – Republicans are asking the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency order in PA that could result in thousands of votes not being counted in this year’s election. The court was asked Monday to step into a dispute over provisional ballots cast by PA voters whose mail ballots are rejected for not following technical procedures in state law. The state’s high court ruled 4-3 last week that elections officials must count provisional ballots cast by voters whose mail-in ballots were voided because they arrived without mandatory secrecy envelopes. The election fight arrived at the U.S. Supreme Court the same day Virginia sought intervention in a dispute over purging voter registrations.