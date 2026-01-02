Higher Tolls For PA Turnpike

MIDDLETOWN – The PA Turnpike’s 2026 toll schedule goes into effect this weekend, beginning Jan. 4th. The toll schedule includes a 4% increase. As in previous years, the increase will be used entirely to repay Act 44 debt service which obligates the PA Turnpike Commission to assist in funding statewide ground transportation beyond PA Turnpike operations. Since 2008, the Commission has provided more than $8 billion to the Commonwealth for such purpose. In 2026, the most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.86 to $1.94 for E-ZPass customers and from $3.72 to $3.88 for Toll By Plate customers. The most-common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $23.16 to $24.12 for E-ZPass and from $46.32 to $48.24 for Toll By Plate.