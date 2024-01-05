Higher Tolls Coming To PA Turnpike

HARRISBURG – Motorists using the PA Turnpike will see a 5% toll increase this weekend for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates will take effect across the toll-highway system on January 7 at 12:01 a.m. The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate customers. The most-common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $14.40 to $15.20 for E-ZPass and from $29.40 to $30.90 for Toll By Plate. After the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the nearest dime. The Turnpike Commission is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007.