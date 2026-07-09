Higher PA Turnpike Tolls For 2027

HARRISBURG – The PA Turnpike Commission voted for a 3.5% toll rate increase beginning in 2027. The increase, which will be effective January 3, 2027, is in accordance with Act 44 for toll rates along the PA Turnpike. Act 44 of 2007 obligated the Commission to assist in funding statewide ground transportation beyond PA Turnpike operations. The increase is the lowest rate increase since 2014, falls below the current national inflation rate level, and will be used to repay Act 44 debt service. PA Turnpike Commissioners approved the toll rate at their July 7 meeting. Drivers using E-ZPass save 50% on Turnpike costs compared to Toll By Plate. Over 85% of PA Turnpike customers use E-ZPass for its cost, convenience, and time savings.