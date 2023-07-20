Higher PA Turnpike Tolls Approved

HARRISBURG - The PA Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll increase for 2024 for all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. The new rates take effect on Jan. 7, 2024. The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase next year from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate customers. PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said the Turnpike Commission is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state. Compton added that the PA Turnpike’s per-mile passenger rate remains below the national average. The E-ZPass passenger rate of 15 cents a mile is nearly 20% below the national average of 18 cents. Likewise, the E-ZPass commercial rate of 55 cents a mile is 12% below the national average of 62 cents per mile. E-ZPass drivers receive the lowest rates across the PA Turnpike, saving nearly 60% compared to the Toll By Plate rates.