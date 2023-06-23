Higher Mandated Wage = Higher Costs For You

HARRISBURG – The state House approved legislation this week that would more than double the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. House Republican Leader, Rep. Bryan Cutler says that on the surface, this might sound like a good idea, but a report by the nonpartisan Independent Fiscal Office finds that consumers will end up bearing the brunt of the costs of the wage hike in the form of higher prices on goods and services, negating any benefit someone might see from an increased wage. Employers are also likely to eliminate jobs to make up for the increased costs, robbing mostly young people of the opportunity to enter the workforce. Market forces have already driven most wages far above the current $7.25 minimum. Rather than artificially inflating wages and potentially destroying jobs and opportunities, Cutler added that we should continue to advance policies to enhance job creation in the Commonwealth and better prepare our students and workers for those family-sustaining careers. House Bill 1500 now goes to the Senate for its consideration.