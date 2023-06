Higher Fines For Illegally Dumping Trash

HARRISBURG – It will cost more for illegally dumping trash in the Keystone State after legislation was approved by the PA House. House Bill 95 would increase the maximum fine for a first offense to $2,000, up from $300, and second and subsequent offenses from $1,000 to $5,000. Trash businesses who are found in violation would see fines increase to up to $10,000 for a first offense and $20,000 thereafter. The bill now goes to the PA Senate for consideration.