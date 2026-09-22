High Speed Motorcyclist Sought

LANCASTER – PSP-Lancaster is searching for a motorcyclist who was traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 222 near mile marker 34.4 in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, on Aug. 10th at around 1:56 a.m. The motorcycle fled south on Route 222 before going west on Route 30 to the Harrisburg Pike exit, then immediately turned back onto Route 30 east, and then headed north on Route 222 where troopers lost sight of the motorcycle. Police say the operator was paced at 100 mph and going in and out of traffic. The motorcycle is dark in color and appeared to have PA registration. Through investigation, the suspect was observed at Sheetz located on East Main Street in Ephrata, prior to the pursuit. The suspect was wearing a full-face shield black helmet, tan or beige sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes. You can see photos of the suspect and motorcycle below. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650 or PSP Tips toll free at 1-800-472-8477. All callers to PSP Tips could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.