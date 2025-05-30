High Speed Chase Leads To Prison Sentence

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was sentenced to two and a half to seven years in state prison after he was found guilty of leading police on a high-speed chase. In handing down his sentence, a judge told 26-year-old Jorge Santiago that public roadways “are not made to play fast and furious on.” Police in Lancaster had attempted to pull over Santiago for a routine traffic stop in the 1000 block of Dillerville Road in December 2022, but Santiago sped away, blowing through at least one stop sign during the chase. A Lancaster County jury found Santiago guilty of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer in March. The judge also found Santiago guilty of two summary traffic offenses at that time.