High Speed Chase Leads To Prison Sentence

by | May 30, 2025 | Uncategorized | 0 comments

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man was sentenced to two and a half to seven years in state prison after he was found guilty of leading police on a high-speed chase. In handing down his sentence, a judge told 26-year-old Jorge Santiago that public roadways “are not made to play fast and furious on.” Police in Lancaster had attempted to pull over Santiago for a routine traffic stop in the 1000 block of Dillerville Road in December 2022, but Santiago sped away, blowing through at least one stop sign during the chase. A Lancaster County jury found Santiago guilty of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer in March. The judge also found Santiago guilty of two summary traffic offenses at that time.

JORGE SANTIAGO