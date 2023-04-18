High Court Considers Religious Accommodation

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Supreme Court justices are being asked to decide under what circumstances businesses must accommodate the needs of religious employees. A case before the justices today involves a Christian mail carrier, Gerald Groff from Lancaster County. Groff was working for the U.S. Postal Service and had been off Sundays to worship with his family. In 2013, Amazon contracted with the Postal Service for Sunday deliveries. Initially, the Postal Service granted an accommodation to Groff to be off on Sundays, but later required him to work Sundays or the Postal Service would make an example out of him. Working conditions for Groff deteriorated resulting in chronic insomnia, weight gain, anxiety, and more for Groff. He resigned in January 2019 knowing his termination was imminent and initiated litigation. A decision is expected by June.