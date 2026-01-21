HHS Secretary To Rally In Harrisburg

HARRISBURG – Following the launch of the new Dietary Guidelines and a national reset of U.S. nutrition policy, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy, Jr. will travel to Harrisburg today to kick off the “Eat Real Food Tour” with a rally at the state Capitol with elected officials. The U.S. faces a national health emergency. Nearly 90% of health care spending goes toward treating chronic disease, much of it linked to diet and lifestyle. One state lawmaker is not happy with Kennedy coming to Harrisburg. Allegheny County Democrat Rep. Arvind Venkat says “Our nation has already been greatly harmed by Secretary Kennedy’s actions, and as he comes to Harrisburg, I will continue to use my position as our only physician-legislator to ensure that Pennsylvanians can receive vaccines as they choose and avoid the damage to healthcare and science policy Secretary Kennedy has caused.” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon has denied any threat to scientific expertise at the agency.