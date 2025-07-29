Hersheypark Victim Identity Released

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Authorities in Dauphin County have identified the child who died at Hersheypark last week as 9-year-old Sophia Subedi. The child was pulled from the wave pool at The Boardwalk at Hersheypark. She was treated by lifeguards and rushed to Hershey Medical Center where she died. The Dauphin County Coroner’s office has ruled the death as “fresh water drowning” and the manner of death as “accidental.” Sophia was born in Ohio and was living with her family in Harrisburg since 2022. She had recently completed 3rd grade at North Side Elementary School in the Central Dauphin School District and was preparing to begin 4th grade.