Hempfield Approves Sports Policy Based On Biological Sex

LANCASTER COUNTY – The Board of Lancaster County’s Hempfield School District has approved a policy that requires students to play on sports teams of their sex at birth. The vote was 6-2. The policy states that this is “one of those few situations where sex is relevant and justifies differential treatment. Separate athletic teams on the basis of sex preserve fairness, provide increased opportunity for girls, and are safer. As such, the district provides separate interscholastic athletic teams on the basis of sex.” Many attending last evening’s meeting supported the policy, but opponents also expressed their disappointment in the decision. You can read the policy by CLICKING HERE.

