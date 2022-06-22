Helping PA Counties With Hazardous Waste

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation is being offered to help PA counties with the collection of household hazardous waste. Senate Bill 1220 would increase the limit on matching funds that each county may receive from $100,000 to $250,000. Under Act 190 of 1996, counties currently receive a state funding match of up to $100,000 to help with the cost of collecting household hazardous waste. The bill recognizes the important work counties do to ensure hazardous waste is disposed of safely and it will compensate them fairly for continuing to do so. Household hazardous waste includes unused household products that may explode, catch fire, or be generally harmful to the environment if not properly disposed, such as oil-based paint, pesticides, pool chemicals, drain cleaners, batteries, and motor oil. The bill is before the state Senate Environmental Resources & Energy Committee.