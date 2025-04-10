Help To Donate Unused Prescriptions To Needy Patients

HARRISBURG – The PA House Health Committee has unanimously approved a bill that would expand upon the existing Cancer Drug Repository Program to allow both health care facilities and individuals to donate prescription drugs to the program. Sponsored by Lancaster County Rep. Bryan Cutler, the program created by House Bill 69 would ensure safety by requiring donated drugs to meet strict criteria before being accepted under the program, then be donated to those in need. Participation in the program would remain voluntary.