Help Sought In York Stabbing Investigation

YORK – Police in York are seeking help from the public after an apparent stabbing. On April 24 around 5:46 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1000 block of Wayne Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located evidence confirming that a stabbing occurred, but both the victim and suspect had fled the scene.Authorities are concerned about the injuries received by the victim and requests that anyone with information as to their medical condition or whereabouts contact the department. In addition, anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact York City Police at 717-846-1234.