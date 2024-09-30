Help Samaritan’s Purse With Hurricane Helene Relief

BOONE, NC – Samaritan’s Purse is responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. In Boone, NC, the home to Samaritan’s Purse International Headquarters, a large swath of surrounding communities have been particularly hard-hit. They are are also assisting two area hospitals in the Boone area. They also have outreach teams in Asheville, Buncombe County, NC, Valdosta, GA, Perry, FL, and Tampa, FL. Samaritan’s Purse President Franklin Graham said they help with storms and crises around the world every day, but now the storm has hit in their own backyard. Homes have been flooded and some even washed away, trees are down, tens of thousands are still without power. They would be grateful for your prayers for all those affected by the storm. Samaritan’s Purse U.S. Disaster Relief teams are on the ground in hard-hit spots. They are partnering with local churches to field volunteer teams who are helping hurting homeowners in Jesus’ Name. Volunteers are assisting to mud out homes, cut downed trees, tarp roofs, and remove debris to help families get through the crisis. Day and overnight volunteers can start beginning today in all five locations. You can find more details about all their responses and how you can volunteer at their website: spvolunteer.org. Many volunteers will be needed to serve as the hands and feet of Jesus Christ to help the hurting. You can also make a financial donation to Samaritan’s Purse to help with the recovery and clean up efforts. You can make a donation or volunteer to help by clicking on the picture below.