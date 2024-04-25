Help Proposed To Renovate PA Historical Buildings

HARRISBURG – Legislation creating a pilot program to fund the renovation of historic buildings across the state has passed the PA House. Under House Bill 1573, a two-year program would be administered by the Department of Community and Economic Development to help communities update and repurpose historic buildings. Bill sponsor, Montgomery County Rep. Joe Ciresi said PA is home to some of the country’s most historical and beautiful communities. With the grant program, we will support reinvestment in our downtowns, assist with community revitalization, preserve historic properties and neighborhood character, and create jobs. Specifically, the program would help bring mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire-protection systems up to code. Grants could also be used to make improvements to entryways and other building features making them more accessible for people with disabilities. The bill now heads to the state Senate.