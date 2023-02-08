Help Proposed For First Time PA Home Buyers

HARRISBURG – In an effort to help first-time home buyers in PA, Cumberland County Rep. Thomas Kutz is gathering support for legislation that would reduce the tax burden by creating an exemption from paying the realty transfer tax, potentially saving several thousand dollars at the time of closing. PA’s realty transfer tax is a minimum of 1% on the value of real estate when that real estate changes ownership. It is paid to the county’s Recorder of Deeds. Kutz said home ownership remains one of the best ways to build wealth, and paying an extra tax for the privilege of owning a home on top of already-high closing costs is one more barrier that prevents young people and families from being financially secure and contributing to our local economies.