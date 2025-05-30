Help Offered For PA Caregivers

HARRISBURG – PA Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich launched the PA CareKit, a resource to support caregivers including spouses, adult children, and grandparents raising grandchildren. The PA CareKit offers an array of support like personalized and tailored resource guides and resources to evaluate and select professional caregivers. Development started in August 2024 and took nine months to complete. It is the result of implementing Aging Our Way, PA – a 10-year plan to improve the infrastructure of aging services in the state. Kavulich said caregiving is important work that can be deeply rewarding, but it can present a variety of challenges to a caregiver’s personal resources and well-being. The PA CareKit will help make the caregiving process easier for both the person providing the care and their loved one.