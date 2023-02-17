Help Needed To Solve Animal Cruelty Case

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police in Lancaster are investigating an animal cruelty case that occurred February 1 around 7:18 p.m. Troopers responded to 4 Pinnacle Road West in Martic Township for a report of two dogs that had been shot. Upon arrival, the property owner reported her two dogs were out in the yard when she heard multiple gun shots. The owner found one dog deceased in the yard. The other dog was hospitalized and survived after receiving treatment for multiple gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lancaster at 717-299-7650 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Callers to Crime Stoppers could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.