Help Needed To Identify Motorcyclist

COLUMBIA – Columbia Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a motorcycle driver who fled from an officer in careless disregard for persons and other motorists. The motorcycle was last seen on southbound Route 441 heading towards Manor Township on Sunday, June 29 at about 9:51 p.m. The motorcycle is described as an orange over gray, older model MC. The rider was a white male wearing black shorts and a blue shirt with a backpack. Pictures released by police of the motorcycle and rider can be seen below. If you have any information, please call the Police Dispatcher at 717-684-7735 or send an email to [email protected].