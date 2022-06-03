Help Needed To Identify Jewelry Store Thieves

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a jewelry theft which occurred on May 9 of this year at the Kay Jewelers in the Colonial Park Mall. A female suspect fled with a 10 karat yellow gold diamond pendant which she had been looking at in the store along with a male suspect. Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspects and they can be seen below. Anyone with information which might lead to the identification and apprehension of these individuals is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.