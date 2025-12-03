Help Needed To Find Armed Robbery Suspect

LANCASTER COUNTY – Police in Lancaster County are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who robbed a local resident at gunpoint. The unknown male suspect robbed the victim in the 3000 block of Kissel Hill Road around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 26. A man inside the home told police he heard the doorbell ring and answered the door. When he opened the door, he was met by the suspect, described as a black male, about six feet tall, wearing all black clothing including a hoodie and glasses. A high-visibility vest was also seen underneath the hoodie. The suspect produced a cardboard box and handed it to the victim, then brandished a pistol ordering the victim back into the home while demanding cash. Once inside, the suspect restrained the occupants. No one was assaulted, though the suspect stole an undetermined amount of cash and fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at 717-569-6401. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect could result in a reward through Crime Stoppers.

