Help “Heart For Lebanon” This Christmas

LANCASTER – The nation of Lebanon hosts the highest population of refugees per capita of any nation in the world. With over 2 million refugees of war now in Lebanon, about 90% are struggling to survive. WDAC is partnering with Heart for Lebanon again to provide food, education, medical care, and the Gospel to those in need. Their long term vision is to see thousands from a Muslim background become followers of Jesus Christ, equipped and mobilized to raise up new communities of faith and demonstrate Godly leadership. Kareem is a Heart for Lebanon worker who works with refugee children, teaching them about Jesus. The children bring what they learn of Jesus back to their homes and families and share the love of Christ with them. You can make a tax deductible donation to Heart for Lebanon by clicking on the banner below or by calling their toll free number, 888-762-9985.