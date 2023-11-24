Help “Heart For Lebanon” Reach Refugee Families For Christ

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Heart For Lebanon to provide winterization kits to 1,420 families. Winters in Lebanon can be harsh and most of the families they serve don’t have electricity, heat, or winter clothing. Each donation of $79 provides for a family of 6 diesel fuel, blankets, coats, hats, socks, and boots to help them survive the winter. More importantly, the kits will be delivered in Jesus’ name and open the door for a relationship where their team can share the Gospel. Bashir, one of the Heart For Lebanon workers, says relationships are important as they get to know more about their families. You can make an online donation by clicking on the banner below or you can call toll free 888-762-9985.