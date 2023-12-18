Help “Heart For Lebanon” Reach People For Christ

LANCASTER – WDAC is partnering with Heart For Lebanon to provide winterization kits to 1,420 families. Winters in Lebanon can be harsh and most of the families they serve don’t have electricity, heat, or winter clothing. Each donation of $79 provides for a family of 6 with diesel fuel, blankets, coats, hats, socks, and boots to help them survive the winter. More importantly, the kits will be delivered in Jesus’ name and open the door for a relationship where their team can share the Gospel. Malid, a Heart for Lebanon worker, says many are studying God’s Word through their efforts. Donations can be made by going to wdac.com where you can make an online donation or you can call Heart For Lebanon toll free 888-762-9985.