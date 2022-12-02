Help “Heart For Lebanon” Bring Hope To Refugees

LANCASTER – The nation of Lebanon hosts the highest population of refugees per capita of any nation in the world. With over 2 million refugees of war now residing in Lebanon, nearly 90% are struggling to survive and living in extreme poverty. WDAC is partnering with Heart for Lebanon again this year to provide food, education, medical care, and the Gospel of Jesus Christ to those in need. Their long term vision is to see thousands of people from a Muslim background become followers of Jesus Christ, equipped and mobilized to raise up new communities of faith and demonstrate Godly leadership. You can make a tax deductible donation to Heart for Lebanon by clicking on the banner below or by calling toll free 888-762-9985.