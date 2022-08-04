Help From MDS For Kentucky Flood Victims

LITITZ – Mennonite Disaster Service is accepting cash, checks, and online donations as assessment teams continue to monitor needs on the ground in flood-stricken eastern Kentucky. Heavy rain was expected to produce more flooding across an already-saturated eastern part of the state after flash floods in the area killed at least 30 people and left dozens missing. MDS will organize Early Response Teams on the ground as soon as it’s safe to do so amid ongoing flash flood risks. Multiple counties are still without power and water, search-and-rescue continues, and many roads are closed. MDS has close ties in the area through both local long-term recovery committees and Mennonite church contacts. You can make an online donation to MDS by clicking on the MDS banner below or you can send monetary contributions to Mennonite Dissater Service, 583 Airport Road, Lititz, PA 17543 and mark your contribution “2022 Kentucky Flooding.”