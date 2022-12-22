Help For Those Affected By Mental Health/Substance Abuse Issues

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians are being reminded of available resources during the holiday season for individuals and families affected by mental health and substance use disorders. Andrew Barnes of the PA Department of Human Services says it’s okay to reach out for help. This year launched the new 988 number for the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Persons seeking substance use treatment or recovery for themselves or a loved one can call the toll-free PA Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP. Any older adult needing support can contact the PA Link Call Center at 1-800-753-8827 or online at carelink.pa.gov. Service members, veterans, and their families can access support by calling the new Veterans Crisis Line at 988, then press 1. For more information on assistance programs to help Pennsylvanians, visit dhs.pa.gov.