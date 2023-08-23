Help For Pennsylvanians Preparing For Medicaid Renewals

LANCASTER – PA Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley visited Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County to discuss how the Shapiro Administration has been helping Pennsylvanians maintain health coverage in light of recent federal changes to Medicaid renewals. Community Action Partnership is Lancaster County’s largest anti-poverty organization that aims to end generational poverty with programs that assist families at every age and place in life. Medicaid serves more than 126,300 people within Lancaster County, including children, seniors, and people with disabilities. Arkoosh discussed how Medicaid recipients can make their renewal process easier and highlight affordable options for maintaining health coverage. Pennie is PA’s official health coverage marketplace and the only place to get financial assistance to help lower the cost of coverage and care. Information about Pennie can be found at pennie.com.