Help For PA’s Long-Term Care Workforce

HARRISBURG – Bipartisan legislation to help address PA’s long-term care workforce shortage has been approved by the PA Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 116 would allow high school juniors and seniors to earn graduation credit by working or volunteering in licensed care settings that provide 24-hour care and supervision for the elderly, exposing them to this meaningful career path. The bill would show students what a career in long-term care looks like, encouraging them to consider it as they prepare to enter the workforce. Health care leaders and senior advocates strongly support the measure and note that PA’s population over the age of 65 is expected to nearly double by 2040. Despite this sharp increase, labor statistics revealed that from 2019 to 2022, PA saw a 14% decrease in long-term care professionals.