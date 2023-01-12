Help For PA’s Firefighter Shortage

HARRISBURG – Legislation that will help increase the number of firefighters in PA has been unanimously approved by the state Senate Education Committee. Senate Bill 114, sponsored by Crawford County Sen. Michele Brooks, amends the Public School Code to establish a pilot program to provide fire training to secondary school students through institutions of higher education. The bill is intended to help the state as it continues to face a severe and historic shortage of firefighters. The measure now goes to the full state Senate for consideration.