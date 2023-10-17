Help For PA Wildlife Rehab Centers Passes State House

HARRISBURG – Wildlife rehabilitation centers in the Keystone State would be able to access funding under a bill approved by the PA House. Currently, the centers do not receive state or federal funding and primarily rely on donations from individuals or other entities to fund wildlife rehabilitation efforts. House Bill 1522 would establish the Wildlife Rehabilitation Grant Program to provide wildlife rehabilitators with the opportunity to apply for a grant that could be used to cover the costs associated with the recovery and rehab of injured, sick or orphaned wildlife, and the improvement of rehabilitation facilities. The PA Game Commission would determine the amount of each grant based on the number of wildlife the rehabilitator takes in from the previous fiscal year. Grant amounts would be between $2,500 and $75,000. The program would be funded by an appropriation in the annual state budget. The bill now moves to the state Senate.