Help For PA Students To Get Their Learner’s Permit

HARRISBURG – Responding to concerns raised by students and teachers, Rep. Clint Owlet of Tioga & Bradford Counties has introduced legislation to improve students’ access to taking their learner’s permit exam. With limited hours at DMV’s and busy schedules for parents, many teens are unable to take the knowledge test necessary to obtain a permit, which then prevents them from earning their drivers license. House Bill 1929 would create a three-year pilot program allowing schools to administer PennDOT’s learner’s permit test. School districts would be able to opt into the program and provide an eligible student the ability to take the written portion of their permit test right at the school. The change would make it easier for students to obtain their learner’s permit, get on the road to drive, and open up opportunities to enter the workforce. The state of Virginia operates a program in schools similar to that proposed in Owlett’s measure. The bill is now before the PA House Transportation Committee.