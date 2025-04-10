Help For Homeless Youth To Get A License

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would help more than 40,000 PA youth identified as homeless obtain a driver’s license for free has passed the PA House. House Bill 472 would lift the fees for obtaining a driver’s license or identification card for youth who have been identified as homeless by a state agency. The bill would allow the youth to use a shelter or school address as a temporary address for the license and expand the list of adults who can sign off on the paperwork to include social workers, children and youth caseworkers, and teachers. Youth must be enrolled in an education program to receive the waiver. The legislation now goes to the PA Senate.