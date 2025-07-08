Help For Flooding Victims Of Texas

BOONE, NC – Samaritan’s Purse is reaching out to help those impacted by the devastating flooding in Texas. Heavy rains caused flash flooding on Friday, July 4, leaving extensive damage and claiming at least 80 lives across several Texas counties. A number of people are still unaccounted for; among them are those from Camp Mystic, a Christian girls retreat in Hunt, TX, where 6.5 inches of rain fell in a three-hour period. One of their Disaster Relief Units, a tractor-trailer stocked with tools and equipment has departed for San Antonio. They are working closely with local emergency officials and church partners to determine how to best serve the needs of the community. If you would like to help Samaritan’s Purse as they provide physical and spiritual support to the flood victims of Texas, you can click a link on the picture below where you can make an online tax deductible contribution. You can also call Samaritan’s Purse and donate by phone by calling toll-free 1-800-528-1980.