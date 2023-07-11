Help For Flood Victims In Berks County

READING – Gov. Josh Shapiro and PA Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield visited the Lower Alsace Township building in Berks County to meet with local leaders and first responders after Sunday’s flash flooding. Both received a briefing on the current situation, toured the damage along Antietam Creek, and pledged the Shapiro Administration’s full support as the community recovers from the damage. The two were joined by state Sen. Judy Schwank, Rep. Mark Rozzi, and Berks County Commissioners. Following the briefing, the Shapiro Administration pledged to set up a multi-agency state resource center in Berks County for Pennsylvanians impacted by the flooding. Pennsylvanians seeking assistance from state agencies will be able to meet with agency staff in person at the center to get the resources they need.