Help For Denver Family Who Lost Their Child

DENVER – A GoFundMe account has been established for a Lancaster County family who lost their 3-year-old daughter after she was swept over Whitewater Falls in North Carolina. Nevaeh Jade Newswanger of Denver had been visiting the waterfall with her family, who were staying in Oconee County, South Carolina, while working in the area. Jackson County Emergency Management received a 911 call around 5:50 p.m. Sunday from someone reporting a little girl had been swept over the edge of the falls. Her body was recovered early Monday morning. Nevaeh’s name is “heaven” spelled backwards. You can make an online donation to help the family with funeral expenses by clicking on the family photo below.